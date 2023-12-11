Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Shares of AMEH stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 27.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 20.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

