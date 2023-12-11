Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 817,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,642,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $625.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,630 shares in the company, valued at $869,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.