Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0 million-$67.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.8 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 2,771,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $146,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,691.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

