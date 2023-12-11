Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.82. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. Analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

