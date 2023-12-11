Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.95

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 1670687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,365,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,744,000 after acquiring an additional 506,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,552,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after acquiring an additional 327,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,389,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,495,000 after acquiring an additional 382,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

