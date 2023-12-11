Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.0 %

ARGO stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.78). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,957,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 175.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 864,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 550,914 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

