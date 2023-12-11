Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 3.8% Higher

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. 118,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 949,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Arhaus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

