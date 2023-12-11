Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.0 million-$139.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.7 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ARLO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,206. The company has a market cap of $873.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.60 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,145,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,323,000 after buying an additional 470,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 770,980 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

