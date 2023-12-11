Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,863. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

