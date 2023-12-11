ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) COO Acquires $65,641.50 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) COO Alexander Merk purchased 4,350 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $65,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alexander Merk acquired 3,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $15.05. 36,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,631. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 664,321 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

