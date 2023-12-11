Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.8 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.270–0.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.86.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 237,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,147,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,222,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 237,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,147,762.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,222,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares in the company, valued at $759,926,547.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,813,766 shares of company stock worth $49,736,848 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Asana by 53.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana by 69.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Asana by 29.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Asana by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.