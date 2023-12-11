Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.98

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 10640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASBFY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,900.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

