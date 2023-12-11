Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.75 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.61. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$379.24 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 35.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4636804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

