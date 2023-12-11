Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Atkore Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ATKR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.28. The company had a trading volume of 343,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.06. Atkore has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,876,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atkore by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter worth $2,930,000.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

