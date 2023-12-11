Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.30

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 148742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.10) to GBX 710 ($8.91) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

