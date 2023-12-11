Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.910-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average of $208.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

