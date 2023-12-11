Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Autodesk stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.96. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $170,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

