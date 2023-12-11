AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,900.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,620.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,587.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,521.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 149.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

