Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.56

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 290723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

