BAB, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

BAB Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:BABB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.72. 311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 13.01%.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

