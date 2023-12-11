Balentine LLC Acquires 1,849 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $598.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $567.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,818 shares of company stock worth $131,230,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

