Balentine LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 142,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 92,423 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 7,052,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,397,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $147.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

