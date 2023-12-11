Balentine LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.46.

Adobe stock opened at $610.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

