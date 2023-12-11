Balentine LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $332.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.72. The stock has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.