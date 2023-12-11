Balentine LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Shares of LMT opened at $448.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.67 and its 200 day moving average is $445.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

