Balentine LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

