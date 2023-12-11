Balentine LLC Sells 595 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 300,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,231,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,486,000 after buying an additional 176,009 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 119,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

NYSE MRK opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 162.22%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

