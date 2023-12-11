Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 55,646 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $136.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

