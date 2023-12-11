Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 11,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $219.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

