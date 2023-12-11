Banco Santander S.A. Has $31.77 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 433,457 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

