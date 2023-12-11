Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,520 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.28 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $263.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

