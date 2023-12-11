Bank Of America (Bofa) Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $240.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $235.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.09. 1,483,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average is $208.96. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

