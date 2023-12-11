Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.81. 8,520,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,355,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

