Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.92

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Georgia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.