Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Jason E. Estes Sells 2,458 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank7 Trading Down 1.6 %

BSVN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740. The company has a market cap of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank7

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth $30,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Articles

