Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.75

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 3071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

BTDPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.77) to GBX 464 ($5.82) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.41) to GBX 493 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.93) to GBX 495 ($6.21) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

