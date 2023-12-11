Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,791 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 0.6% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. 2,668,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 553.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

