Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

NYSE BBWI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,809,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

