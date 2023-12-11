Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.54 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

