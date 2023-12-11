Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,462,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 103,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 15,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $150.86 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $406.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

