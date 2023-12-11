Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 25%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 323,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 363,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

