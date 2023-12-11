Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$8.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.68.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.9730337 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

