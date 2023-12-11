Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.37. 350,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,480. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $21,323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

