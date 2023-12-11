Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $44,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.