Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 75,856 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,856 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

