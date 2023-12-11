Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

