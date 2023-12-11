Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,807 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BAC opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.