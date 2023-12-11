Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,504 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 221,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 56.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 383,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 227,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

