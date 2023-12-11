Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 79,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 461,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $228.85 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $229.09. The company has a market cap of $322.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

