Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,995 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,413 shares of company stock worth $12,358,960 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

